Temple men’s basketball adds third class of 2020 recruit

Nick Jourdain, a power forward from Covenant College Prep in Belmar, New Jersey, has verbally committed to play for the Temple University men’s basketball team on Wednesday, he announced on his Twitter account.

Just wanted to thank all my friends, family and coaches who’ve helped put me in this position. This is only the beginning of a long journey and I’m excited to say I’m committed to Temple University!🦉🍒 pic.twitter.com/ZXHL8qL4S2 — Nicholas Jourdain (@Swiish_Alert) March 19, 2020

Jourdain, a two-star recruit from Wayne, New Jersey, also had offers from La Salle, Rider University, Saint Peter’s University and Quinnipiac University.

Jourdain is the third player Temple has recruited from the class of 2020. Temple has also added guard Jahlil White and forward Quincy Ademokoya, who are both three-star recruits.

