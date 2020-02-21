Temple men’s basketball survives Rose’s shooting slump

Rose had a season-low field goal percentage Thursday night.

Senior guard Quinton Rose attempts to shoot during the Owls' game against the University of Connecticut at the Liacouras Center on Feb. 20. | J.P. OAKES / THE TEMPLE NEWS

With three minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation, senior guard Quinton Rose hit a jumpshot to reach double figures in points. It was his first made field goal of the game.  

Other players stepped up to help Temple University men’s basketball (14-12, 6-7 The American Athletic Conference) pull out a 93-89 double-overtime win over Connecticut (14-12, 5-8 The AAC) Thursday night at the Liacouras Center. 

“[Rose]’s been great,” junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis said. “Offensively he just fell today. His falling is a lot of people’s best games, he still had 15 [points] tonight, four blocks. He played great in my personal opinion.” 

Nine of Rose’s points came from free throws. He went to the free-throw line 13 times, the most of any player. His other four points came from field goals. He did not score on any of his four three-point attempts.

 “The shots wasn’t falling, but defensively he played great,” Pierre-Louis said. “Four blocks, he was there and got a steal, still had four assists. He still impacted the game in such a high way.” 

With 15 shots, Rose tied for the team lead in field goal attempts with redshirt-junior guard Monty Scott. Scott made 10 of his shots, including 1-of-4 three-point shots. He added four successful free throws on six attempts. 

Pierre-Louis recorded career-highs in both points, 23, and rebounds, 14, for his fifth double-double of the season and second in a row. 

Senior guard Alani Moore II scored 14 points on six free throws and two three-pointers on four attempts.

Rose had led Temple in scoring for five consecutive games. Thursday’s game marked his lowest output since a 13-point performance in Memphis on Feb. 5, and his lowest-scoring game at home since a 12-point outing against Tulane on Jan. 11. 

Temple’s next game is Sunday at noon against East Carolina (10-17, 4-10 The AAC). The Owls beat the Pirates on Feb. 1.

