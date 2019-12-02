Temple men’s basketball wins two of three games at Orlando Invitational

Temple lost to the University of Maryland in the first game, but defeated Texas A&M University and Davidson College.

Temple University men’s basketball (6-1) won two of its three matches at the Orlando Invitational Thursday through Sunday.



Temple-Maryland



Temple lost to the University of Maryland (8-0), 76-69, in its first match of the tournament on Thursday. The Terrapins are ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.



The Owls were up 60-57 against the Terrapins after senior guard Alani Moore II hit a three-pointer with seven minutes and six seconds remaining in the game. After that, Terrapins senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored five points and assisted on a three-pointer by sophomore forward Jalen Smith to put the Terrapins up 65-62 with two minutes and 35 seconds left to play. After Smith’s three-point shot, the Terrapins kept the lead.



Temple jumped out to a 16-7 lead early in the first half after junior forward J.P. Moorman II hit two threes and a two-point shot. Mayland eventually tied the game at 26, but Temple went into halftime with a 34-29 lead after Moore stole the ball and made a driving layup at the buzzer.



Cowan scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Terrapins while shooting 11-of-19 from the field and 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Smith added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.



Moore led the Owls with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Moore also made six of his 10 three-point shots. Moorman added 14 points and nine rebounds while shooting 4-of-8 from the field. Senior guard Quinton Rose contributed with nine points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Jake Forrester scored six points in 12 minutes in his Temple debut. Forrester had his transfer waiver cleared by the NCAA on Tuesday.



Temple-Texas A&M



Temple rebounded from its loss against Maryland with a 65-42 win against Texas A&M University (3-4) on Friday.



The Aggies had an 11-8 lead with 11 minutes and 28 seconds remaining in the first half, but the Owls went on a 24-4 run over the next nine minutes to take a 32-15 lead. The Owls took a 32-18 lead into the locker room.



The Aggies came out in the second half with a 14-2 run to cut Temple’s lead to 40-35 with more than 10 minutes remaining.



The Owls then went on a 25-7 run to end the game and held the Aggies to only one field goal in the final 12 minutes of play. Overall, Temple’s defense held Texas A&M to 22.4 percent from the field.



Rose led the way for the Owls with 19 points. Rose added six rebounds and four assists while shooting 6-of-14 from the field. Moore scored 14 points while shooting 4-of-9 from the three-point line. Redshirt-junior guard Monty Scott scored 11 points off the bench. Scott also made two three-pointers on four attempts while shooting 4-of-9 from the field.



Aggies senior forward Josh Nebo was the only player to score in double digits for the Aggies. Nebo led the Aggies with 12 points. Junior guard/forward Savion Flagg scored all nine of his points on threes. Flagg shot 3-of-10 from the field.



Temple-Davidson



Temple concluded its tournament with a 66-53 win against Davidson College (3-5) to finish in fifth place.



Temple started off slow in the first half. The Owls only shot 39 percent from the field and made three shots from behind the arc on 11 attempts. The Wildcats made 46 percent of their shots from the field to take a 33-30 lead into halftime.



The Owls then came out of halftime on a 17-6 run in the first eight minutes of the second half. The Wildcats’ shooting went cold in the second half where they only scored 20 points. They shot 25 percent from the field and only made one three-point shot out of 15 attempts.



Junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis led the Owls with 15 points while making 5-of-10 shots from the field. Pierre-Louis also added seven rebounds.



Rose was only one assist away from a triple-double as he recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.



Forrester also scored in double digits, making 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting off the bench. Forrester also recorded four rebounds. Scott added eight points and five rebounds off the bench while making two of his four three-point shots.



Wildcats sophomore forward Luka Brajkovic led all scorers with 16 points while shooting 7-of-9 from the field. Junior guard Carter Collins added 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 from the three-point line. Junior guard Kellan Grady scored 11 points while shooting 3-of-13 from the field. Grady only made one of his six three-point attempts. The rest of the Wildcats scored only 14 points combined.



Temple will return to the Liacouras Center to play against the University of Missouri (4-3) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

