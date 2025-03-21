Temple Public Safety’s increased AI usage draws mixed results, reactions

The long term effectiveness of AI-driven DPS initiatives remains in flux, helping TUPD recover stolen cars but also identifying harmless objects like Nerf guns.

In an effort to modernize campus safety and address ongoing personnel shortages, Temple’s Department of Public Safety is continuing to invest in major artificial intelligence-driven security measures.

Among these upgrades are the AI gun-detection service Zero Eyes and license plate recognition capabilities to campus security cameras.

“I would be pleased if we utilize Zero Eyes and it never activates because we never have someone display a gun,” said Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety. “But we’re always interested in evaluating new technology as it comes out and its application here at Temple.”

Zero Eyes integrates with the university’s existing security camera network, using AI to detect firearms while relying on human verification at a remote operations center. If a firearm is identified and confirmed by a human, dispatch services are alerted within seconds.

While these advancements represent a technological leap, their effectiveness and impact on student confidence in campus safety remains mixed. In recent weeks, Zero Eyes has made one detection, triggering a dispatch of officers who ultimately identified a Nerf gun.

The implementation of AI-enhanced surveillance has also produced mixed community reactions. A January 2024 poll conducted by The Temple News found declining confidence in DPS, citing concerns ranging from delayed emergency responses to limited safe travel options.

Many respondents felt that city-wide community outreach and intervention programs would be more effective in reducing gun violence rather than any singular efforts by the university to enhance security.

Despite this skepticism, some students feel reassured by the increased surveillance.

“Personally, I find [Zero Eyes] comforting,” said Christian Hahm, a computer science and technology graduate student and a member of Temple’s Artificial General Intelligence Team. “I think it increases the security of the campus. As somebody who has actually been the victim of a crime, it would have been helpful to have security cameras with AI assistance that would’ve probably caught the person.”

However, the expansion of AI surveillance also raises ethical concerns. The system’s reliance on AI introduces the potential for false positives, as seen with the Nerf gun detection. Some students and faculty worry about the implications of constant monitoring and data privacy in regards to Zero Eyes and license plate readers.

“The big thing people talk about surrounding LPRs is their concern for privacy,” said Michael Smith, deputy director of organizational affairs. “But it’s not the ‘random Joe’ whose car is being investigated. The system will only notify us if there’s a hit on the car.”

There is no facial recognition technology on the LPR cameras and data automatically deletes every 30 days. Nonetheless, some community members stress the importance of human oversight.

“We need more collaboration between humans and AI to take advantage of technological advancement, but also to make sure that we avoid some of the potential risks, such as the security of people’s data and the protection of users’ privacy,” said Di Liu, assistant professor in the College of Education and Human Development.

The use of this new technology received ethical scrutiny in other corners of Philadelphia. SEPTA previously utilized Zero Eyes in 2024, but discontinued its use following technical difficulties with outdated cameras alongside accusations that the technology could contribute to racial profiling, 6abc reported.

DPS positioned the software strategically to monitor high-traffic student areas, like the intersection of 12th Street and Montgomery Avenue. This area recently experienced two separate incidents involving firearms, including a shooting in early February and the firing of a starter pistol on March 11. Neither incident was detected by Zero Eyes due to distance or concealment from cameras, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The long-term effectiveness of Zero Eyes at Temple remains uncertain. Germantown Academy has utilized Zero Eyes for two years, providing a comparison for long-term effectiveness. Germantown Academy’s system often makes “non-lethal” detections similar to Temple’s, wherein the system flags a concern and alerts staff for further inspection.

Greg Keenan, director of security at Germantown Academy, has no doubt that the school will continue to utilize Zero Eyes, as it provides an increased atmosphere of security for parents and students.

“I am 100% on board with Zero Eyes,” Keenan said. “It’s a force-multiplier. I think the philosophy is outstanding, and the way they consistently continue to develop it. It’s a product which is always evolving.”

Beyond Zero Eyes, DPS also introduced LPRs, cameras that use AI to detect and cross-reference license plates involved in investigations, whether the car has been stolen, wanted for questioning or other legal matters.

The system detected a stolen vehicle on March 12 on North 17th Street near campus.

“Without the technology, we would’ve had no indicator that the car was stolen,” Smith said. “This is a case where technology was able to bolster what people can do out there on the street.”

While AI has added value to Temple’s public safety efforts, its role remains supportive rather than decisive. Software like Zero Eyes merely identifies potential threats, and human decision-making ultimately determines the response.

Richard Souvenir, vice provost for strategic initiatives and a computer and information sciences professor, emphasized the role of human judgement.

“At the end of the day before anything happens, a human is making the final decision, right?” Souvenir said. “The computer is just there to help out.”

As AI safety initiatives evolve at Temple, experts and community members stress the need for transparency and ongoing evaluation, which DPS acknowledged the need for continuous assessment.

“No technology is a substitute for the men and women in uniform that work out there everyday, but without a doubt, advanced technology assists them and does make their job easier in certain situations,” Smith said.