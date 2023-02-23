Temple pulls off late comeback against Delaware

The Owls sweep two-game road trip thanks to a late comeback against Delaware.

Temple Lacrosse (3-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated Delaware (2-1, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) 9-7 on Wednesday evening at Raymond Field. The Owls pulled off a late comeback after trailing by a goal with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter thanks to late goals from attacker Julie Schickling and midfielder Charessa Crosse.

KEY PLAYS

Temple opened up the scoring with a quick goal from defender Katie Shallow nine seconds into the matchup.

Attackers Mackenzie Roth and Amelia Wright put the Owls up 3-2 with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

Shortly after, Delaware midfielder Morgan Gore tied the game up with a perfect cut in front of the net to get open and score, sending the two teams to the locker room tied 3-3.

Midfielders, Lizzie Yurchak of Delaware and Belle Mastropietro of Temple, opened the scoring in the second half to tie the game at five halfway through the third quarter.

Delaware attacker Danielle Livornese scored her third goal, giving the Blue Hens the lead early in the fourth quarter at the 10:43 mark.

Schickling tied the game up for Temple with just less than five minutes remaining in the game, and just 55 seconds later, Cross scored her second goal to give the Owls an 8-7 lead.

Mastropietro scored with a minute and 40 seconds left, setting her stick down knowing she put the dagger in the match at a score of 9-7.

THE NUMBERS

Temple earned assists on two of their goals while Delaware assisted four of their seven goals.

Owls’ goalkeeper Taylor Grollman had three saves on the day while Blue Hens’ goalkeeper Mercy McCarthy had nine saves.

Mastropietro’s two goals brought her total to a team-high 13 on the year.

Temple finished the game with 25 shots.

ON TAP

The Owls will return to North Broad to host No. 17 Princeton (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League Conference)

on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.