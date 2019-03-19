Temple-related mumps cases reach 67

There are 67 Temple-related mumps cases as of Tuesday.
Among those cases, 12 are confirmed and 55 are probable, wrote Jim Garrow, the communications director of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, in an email on Tuesday.
Sixty-four cases involve people who live in Philadelphia and 3 involve people who live in surrounding counties.
The university has not had any conversations about closing campus, a university spokesperson told The Temple News on Monday.
Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that can be transmitted via the nose, mouth and throat. Symptoms include swelling of the face and jaw, fever and body pains. The incubation period is 12 to 25 days, and symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.
Someone with mumps is considered contagious two days before their face swells, through five days after, according to a university release. It’s recommended that people with mumps isolate themselves so they’re less likely to infect other people.
Students experiencing symptoms should contact Student and Employee Health Services.
Be the first to comment