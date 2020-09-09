Temple releases weekly COVID-19 data

Close to 370 students and employees have tested positive since March, the data shows.

Temple University released week-by-week COVID-19 data showing the university added 318 new cases in the first two weeks of classes as students returned to campus for in-person learning.

The university said it would roll out more detailed data last week after students and faculty criticized its dashboard for only showing active cases on campus, The Temple News reported.

The data shows a sharp increase in the positive test rate from the week before students began moving in to the second week of classes, the latest for which data is available.

Temple moved its courses online for the semester last week in response to rising case counts among students, The Temple News reported.

In total, 368 students and employees affiliated with the university have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, according to the dashboard. The university has conducted more than 8,000 tests in that time.

The weekly data, unlike the active case data, does not include testing done at non-Temple locations, according to the dashboard.

The university hopes to release data for the previous week on Mondays, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.