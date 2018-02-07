Temple security officer robbed near Health Sciences Campus

A Temple security officer was robbed and assaulted while on duty last Friday at 10:50 a.m. near the Health Science Campus by a man and woman, according to a release from the Philadelphia Police Department

The suspects demanded the officer’s cell phone and punched him in the face. The two fled the scene and were last spotted on Germantown Avenue near Ontario Street.

One suspect is a man who is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, 30 years old and was wearing a black hooded jacket with dark colored-pants and black shoes. The woman is about 5-feet-5-inches tall, wearing a black jacket with fur, blue jeans and dark boots with a white trim.

The suspects appear in security footage from a nearby corner store.

The officer had a swollen cheek, a cut inside his mouth and a bloody nose.

In a release, Philadelphia Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online here.