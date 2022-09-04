Temple shuts out Longwood behind stellar goalkeeping

Coming off a slow start offensively in the first quarter, senior defender Nienke Oerlemans scored her first goal of the season 13 minutes into the second quarter to help guide the Owls to victory.

Looking to bounce back after a loss to the No.12 rank Virginia Cavaliers, the Owls (3-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) did just that, outshooting Longwood University (1-3, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) 10-8 in their 2-0 victory over the Lancers.

The first quarter of the game was heavily dominated by the Lancers as they did a great job keeping the ball in the offensive zone and pushing the Owls on their heels. Longwood took all three of the shots in the quarter with two of them getting on net.

Senior goalie Molly Frey however, was able to come up with two great saves to keep the Lancers off the board in the first quarter, and allow Temple to take over in the second quarter.

After a slow start for the Owls in which they recorded zero shots in the first quarter, Temple would completely take over in the second quarter, forcing 7 total corners and recording 9 shots, 5 of which were on net, giving Temple plenty of scoring chances.

On Temple’s seventh corner of the quarter at the 28:29 minute mark, the Owls would finally be able to find the back of the net as Oerlemans was able to tip in the ball for Temple’s first goal of the game.

Opening up the second half the Owls would pick up right where they left off as junior forward Myrthe Schuilenburg came up with a big steal and made a pass to sophomore midfielder Tess Muller, who was able to put it in the net to put the Owls up 2-0.

After allowing only those three shots in the first quarter, Temple locked down defensively allowing just one shot on goal the next two quarters, that one shot coming with just 18 seconds left in the third quarter, as Frey came up with the diving save to keep the score 0-0.

Frey would prove to play a pivotal part in the Owls win as the Lancers came into the fourth quarter looking to make a comeback. Frey continued to be a stone wall for the Owls, coming up with two diving saves in the fourth quarter, five saves for the whole game.

The Owls travel back to Philadelphia to take on Long Island University (1-3, 0-0 North East Conference) at Howarth Field on Friday Sept. 9 at noon.