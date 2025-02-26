Temple, stand firm with DEI initiatives

A student argues that Temple should stand firm with its DEI initiatives to align with the university’s values of upholding a safe environment for students and employees.

On his second day in office, President Donald Trump repealed the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, passed more than 50 years ago in 1972. The order called for non-discriminatory hiring in all federal contractors, a classification that includes Temple and other public universities.

This is part of a broader effort by Trump to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the federal government by placing all employees on paid leave and shutting down DEI offices.

By April 21, federal contractors nationwide will no longer be required to uphold inclusive hiring and workplace policies, like providing equitable employment opportunities regardless of race, sex, gender or disability. Contractors, subcontractors, grant recipients and institutions conducting business with the federal government must reassess their DEI policies to align with the new order.

In the next two months, Temple, like all other institutions across the country, will have to reevaluate its options to balance university policies while meeting the order’s new objectives. Temple needs to continue pushing forth programs and services that support those who may feel targeted. The rollback of DEI policies affects not only student admissions but faculty hiring, research funding, student organizations and workplace protections -– critical areas Temple must protect.

On Feb. 5, President John Fry released a statement to the university community directly addressing concerns regarding Trump’s recent onslaught of executive orders. In the email, Fry noted that the Class of 2029 will continue to reflect individuals from diverse backgrounds. Fry also stated that individuals working within the university will track the progress of federal changes in higher education.

“Temple takes pride in offering a welcoming and supportive environment for all students regardless of their race, nationality, religion, gender, sexual orientation or identity. That will not change,” Fry wrote.

Vanessa Flores, Temple Student Government’s DEI director, believes the university should promote safe spaces and services for those who may feel targeted by the recent executive order.

“Temple’s resources should be strengthened such as: strengthening mental health services with culturally competent counseling, keeping cultural and identity-based resource centers funded to provide safe spaces and community support for marginalized students,” Flores wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “It is vital for Temple to encourage student organizations to take the lead in hosting cultural events, discussions, and initiatives.”

Providing mental health resources and open forums for conversations is important for those affected by offering places for communication. Giving students safe spaces to discuss their troubles may ease worries and make individuals feel less alone.

Temple should also promote programs that include expanding access to Tuttleman Counseling Services, promoting teach-ins and showing outright advocacy of organizations around campus that promote inclusion and diversity.

It’s in Temple’s power to extend these protections to ensure that no student worker, staff or faculty are mistreated while working at Temple. The university should remain an equal-opportunity employer that provides a diverse workforce and supports everyone who works within the institution.

When universities offer a DEI program, they provide an inclusive environment for both students and professors to get a greater educational experience, said Donald Harris, associate dean and DEI liaison at the Beasley School of Law.

“The DEI policies come into place in terms of making people feel comfortable at schools and giving them the opportunity to excel,” Harris said. “If you go to a school and you don’t see anyone like you, you don’t feel as if you’re getting any support, it can be an isolating experience, and no one’s going to perform at their best in such an environment.”

Schools that have previously repealed their Affirmative Action programs have faced enrollment declines for students of color. Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill both repealed their affirmative action policies in 2023 and saw a decrease in the enrollment of black students. In the Fall 2024 semester at UNC, the percentage of black students admitted to the class dropped around 25% from the previous year, The New York Times reported.

Temple is known for its increasingly diverse student body. Sixty-two percent of the Class of 2028 identify as a student of color — the highest percentage in Temple’s history. The rollback of DEI programs is written to target individuals based on their identity, creating uncertainty and fear among students. Fifty-five percent of students would consider transferring if their college were to abolish DEI initiatives, according to a 2023 survey by Best Colleges, an independent educational advisory organization.

Fry and Temple’s administration have made efforts to address the Temple community’s concerns regarding admissions. Earlier this month, Fry testified to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in Harrisburg and defended the university’s initiatives of promoting diverse enrollment, even with state funding on the table that is provided by a divided state legislature.

Although this is essential to Temple’s mission statement of providing an education to a diverse student body, repealing DEI and affirmative action goes beyond admissions. These rollbacks would also directly affect Temple’s hiring process, workplace safety and the allocation of federal grants across the university.

In November 2023, Temple’s Institutional, Diversity, Equity and Leadership program eliminated its Affirmative Action Program which remained in effect until Oct. 31, 2024. The program ensured compliance with previous federal regulations to promote equal employment opportunities and prevent discrimination.

For the safety of all Temple workers, the university should rewrite its affirmative action goals ensuring a safe work environment no matter the rescinding of the Equal Employment Opportunity. Temple should release a document similar to their Affirmative Action Plan declaring that the university will not discriminate or mistreat any university employee based on their identity.

Lewis Rodriguez, co-president of Temple’s AfroLatinx Association, believes DEI programs allow institutions like Temple to represent the American population.

“I think DEI or diversity overall is crucial in all aspects, especially when it comes to either an institution or a company or a brand, just because you wanted to represent how the country looks,” said Rodriguez, a senior risk management.

Temple’s community deserves conditions that support all members including students and workers from all backgrounds. Despite Trump’s rescinding of important and constitutional rights it’s now in the hands of institutions like Temple to defend fair and just higher education.

Nurbanu Sahin contributed reporting.