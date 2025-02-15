Temple student expelled from fraternity, charged with invasion of privacy

Michael Nguyen, former member of Temple’s Delta Chi Psi, awaits hearing on a charge for filming individuals in his personal fraternity bathroom.

Michael Nguyen, a former member of Temple’s chapter of Delta Chi Psi, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with invasion of privacy by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, according to court documents.

Members of Delta Chi Psi released a statement on social media Friday regarding Nguyen’s arrest after posts surfaced on a Temple Reddit page with Nyugen’s court case file. Nguyen allegedly offered a bathroom to party-goers to secretly record them.

“The brothers of Delta Chi PSI sincerely apologize for the actions of a former member, Michael Nguyen,” fraternity members wrote in the statement. “In late November, we discovered that he had placed hidden cameras in our bathroom, recording members of our organization, our closest friends, and other individuals without their knowledge.”

Nguyen was expelled from the fraternity by members and reported to law enforcement, according to the statement. He was charged on Nov. 21, 2024 and his preliminary hearing in court is on Feb. 19, according to court documents.

“To the victims and the broader Temple community, we extend our sincerest apologies,” the fraternity wrote. “We have taken every possible step to ensure that Michael Nguyen is held accountable.”

Temple did not immediately respond to The Temple News’ request for comment.