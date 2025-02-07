Temple student fatally shot by another student on Carlisle Street

President John Fry sent out a message to the university community early Friday morning regarding the death.

A Temple student was fatally shot on Carlisle Street near Oxford Street at around 11 p.m. Thursday, President John Fry wrote in a statement to the Temple community around 4 a.m.. The suspect, who Fry confirmed is another Temple student, is in custody.

“On behalf of the entire Temple community, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the student’s family,” Fry wrote. “I am heartbroken by the senseless loss of such a young life. This tragedy is difficult to comprehend, and my thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving.”

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim was a 20-year-old who was shot in the chest. The student was taken to Temple University Hospital after the shooting but died of their injuries, Fry wrote.

Both students’ identities have not been revealed.

The Department of Public Safety issued three TUalerts regarding the incident – the first at 11:13 p.m. reporting a shooting, the second at 11:18 p.m. reporting that an apprehension was made and a third at 1:30 a.m. that reported the area was clear.

The Philadelphia Police Department will lead the investigation with the Department of Public Safety’s assistance.

This is a developing story. Return to this page for updates.