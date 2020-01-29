Temple Student Government holds general assembly meeting

Updated on Jan. 29, 2019 at 6:36 p.m.

Temple Student Government put forth its plans for engaging Temple students through new and continuing initiatives at its first general body meeting of 2020. TSG also announced its plans for university-wide awareness weeks, including Wellness Week and Disability Resource Week.

TSG directors will continue their out-of-office hours, which began in Fall 2019. A one-hour mandatory visit by executive branch members every week will keep TSG updated on student organizations, said Student Body President Francesca Capozzi.

The seventh annual Disability Resource Week will take place from March 9-13, announced Laryssa Banks, TSG’s vice president of services. The week, which will be planned by Shawn Aleong, TSG’s deputy director of campus safety, seeks to fight the stigma surrounding disabilities.

Banks also announced that Wellness Week, which aims to teach stress management and the importance of physical wellbeing to students during finals week, will take place from March 30 to April 3.

TSG also discussed other upcoming events, including OwlFest, which will be held sometime in the middle of the semester. Cultural Unity Week, another future event planned by TSG, will focus on cultural and ethnic identities, said Jess Torres, TSG’s director of communications.

Temple Student Government hosted a general assembly meeting in the Student Center Underground on Jan. 27. | JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Kaya Jones, TSG’s vice president of external affairs, also TSG’s highlighted self-defense classes. The two sessions, taught by a Temple University Police Department officer, will be free for all who wish to participate. It is unclear when these classes will take place.

Drew Gardner, Parliament’s speaker, announced that TSG is investigating ways to improve Flight, Temple’s on-demand evening shuttle service. Many students find TapRide, the mobile app that accompanies Flight, difficult to navigate, Gardner said.

They are considering asking students to create a revised mobile application, Gardner said.

Gardner also expressed concern about the cost of textbooks for students. TSG is trying to find ways to lower those costs, he said.

“This was my first meeting and I feel much more informed,” said Samantha Mohr, a freshman psychology major. “I also learned about different clubs that I hadn’t heard about, which is awesome.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated Shawn Aleong’s title. He is the Deputy Director of Campus Safety in Temple Student Government. A previous version of this story also misattributed TSG’s discussion of its planned self-defense courses to Laryssa Banks. The initiative was highlighted by Kaya Jones.

