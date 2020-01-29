Temple Student Government holds inaugural general assembly meeting

Temple Student Government put forth its plans for engaging Temple students through new and continuing initiatives at its first general body meeting of 2020. TSG also announced its plans for university-wide awareness weeks, including Wellness Week and Disability Resource Week.



TSG directors will continue their out-of-office hours, which began in Fall 2019. A one-hour mandatory visit by executive branch members every week will keep TSG updated on student organizations, Francesca Capozzi, president of TSG, said.



The seventh annual Disability Resource Week will take place from March 9 through 13, Laryssa Banks, TSG’s vice president of services, announced. The week, which will be planned by Shawn Aleong, deputy director of student affairs, seeks to fight the stigma surrounding disability.



Banks also announced that Wellness Week, which aims to teach stress management and the importance of physical wellbeing to students during finals week, will take place from March 30 to April 3.



TSG also discussed other upcoming events, including OwlFest which will be held sometime in the middle of the upcoming semester. Cultural Unity Week, another future event planned by TSG, will focus on cultural and ethnic identities, Jess Torres, TSG’s director of communications, said



Banks also highlighted self-defense classes planned by TSG. The two sessions, taught by a Temple University Police Department officer, will be free for all who wish to participate.



Drew Gardner, Parliament’s speaker, announced that TSG is investigating ways to improve Flight, Temple’s on-demand evening shuttle service. Many students find TapRide, the mobile app that accompanies Flight, difficult to navigate, Gardner said.



They are considering asking students to create a revised mobile application, Gardner said.



Gardner also expressed concern about the cost of textbooks for students. TSG is trying to find ways to lower the costs, he said.



“This was my first meeting and I feel much more informed,” Samantha Mohr, a freshman psychology major, said. “I also learned about different clubs that I hadn’t heard about which is awesome.”



At the meeting, Rachel Doto, a freshman psychology major, learned more about student organizations, she said.



“The meeting allowed me to feel more informed about the unique and awesome student organizations at Temple,” Doto said.

