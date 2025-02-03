Temple student in custody after ICE impersonations on campus

Three individuals were involved in an incident of impersonating federal agents and disturbing a local business on campus.

A Temple student is in police custody after two individuals impersonating U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Unit officers caused a disruption in the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Feb. 1, wrote Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin and Vice President of Student Affairs Jodi Bailey, in an email to the Temple community Sunday evening.

A third individual was recording the other two individuals. The impersonators wore shirts with “Police” and “ICE” written on them.

The email also stated that all three individuals attempted to enter Johnson & Hardwick Residence Halls but were denied access. Temple Communications Center was notified and investigated the incident. That’s when TUPD identified and took one Temple student into custody, who is now on interim suspension.

“As law enforcement and the university pursue their investigations, the involved student is on interim suspension,” Griffin wrote in the email. “Any student found responsible for this conduct will be subject to disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion.”

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the case with assistance from TUPD, the email read.

The email also reiterated a previous statement that both TUPD and PPD do not have any reports of federal agents on Main Campus.

The university advised students to reach out to Tuttleman Counseling Services and reach out to TUPD with any information regarding the incident.