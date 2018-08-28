Temple student reported missing Monday night

Jeremy Alwine, a 20-year-old biology major, was reported missing to Temple Police on Monday night.



The Easttown Township Police, the local police department near Alwine’s Chester County home, notified Temple Police at 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 27 that he had not returned home after he left to attend the first day of classes at Main Campus.



Alwine is a person with an autism spectrum disorder, and it’s “not like him to be gone this long,” Easttown Township Police wrote in a missing person alert.

He was last seen leaving the Berwyn, Pa. SEPTA Regional Rail station at 8 a.m. on Monday, and had purchased a train ticket to Philadelphia, possibly en route to Temple University, police said.



Alwine’s vehicle was discovered in the Berwyn station lot at 5 p.m. on Monday, where his wallet and cell phone were found in the car’s glove box and school bag found in the back seat, police wrote. The car’s keys were missing.



Alwine has blue eyes, auburn hair and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall.



Temple Police notified the Temple community by email around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Alwine is missing.



Temple Police and the Easttown Township Police are collaborating in the search for Alwine. The departments are asking anyone with information to contact the Temple Police at 215-204-1234. Confidential tips may be made via safety.temple.edu. The Easttown Township Police can also be reached at 610-341-9780.