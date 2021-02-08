Temple student reports robbery on Tioga Street near Broad

A Temple University student reported a man took his phone and money on Tioga Street near Broad on Monday at around 9:45 a.m., wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to

A Temple University student reported a man took his phone and money on Tioga Street near Broad on Monday at around 9:45 a.m., wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The student alleged a man stopped him to ask if he could use their phone and the student initially objected. The student then allegedly gave his phone and money to the man after seeing the man’s hand in his pocket, Leone wrote.

The man then fled west down Tioga Street and turned north on Venango Street with the student’s phone and money, Leone added.

Temple police officers began following the man on foot as he approached Broad Street near Erie, and although they did not arrest him, the officers picked up a phone the man dropped. Campus Safety Services is currently processing forensic evidence from the dropped phone to determine if it belongs to the alleged offender, Leone wrote.

The student was not injured during the incident, Leone added.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the location of the alleged incident. The alleged robbery took place on Tioga Street near Broad.