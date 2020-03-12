Temple students can borrow devices for online classes

Student support services, like academic advising and the Student Success Center, will be available remotely.

Temple informed students that in wake of courses moving online, they may borrow computers from the university and that access to student support services will be available remotely in an email on Thursday.

This announcement comes after the university moved all of its instruction online Wednesday as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, The Temple News reported. In Pennsylvania, there are 21 COVID-19 cases. Thirteen of these cases are in Montgomery County, two in Bucks County and two cases in Monroe County. Philadelphia, Wayne, Northampton and Delaware counties have one presumptive case each.

For online instruction, students will need a device with access to internet, broadband or data, wrote Dan Berman, vice provost for Undergraduate Studies, Zebulon Kendrick, vice provost for Undergraduate Education and Stephanie Ives, associate vice president and dean of students in the email.

Students who do not have access to a device may request to borrow a device from the university through the TUPortal.

“A limited number of devices at the university may be available to borrow,” they wrote in the email.

Under the “COVID-19” tab in TUPortal there is information about WiFi and access training videos, according to the email.

The Student Success Center, the office of Fellowships Advising, Disability Resources and Services, Tuttleman Counseling Services, the Writing Center and the Dean of Students offices are all available remotely.

More information for students living in residence halls, who have been asked to move back home by March 21, will be sent out by University Housing and Residential Life.

Online instruction will begin on Monday, March 16.

