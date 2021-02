A man stole the student’s cell phone at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and fled the scene afterward.

A man stole a Temple University student’s cell phone on Sunday at around 2:45 a.m. on Broad Street near Jefferson, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man fled after stealing the student’s phone and did not use a weapon during the incident, Leone wrote.

No one was injured and Campus Safety Services has increased patrols of the area, Leone added.