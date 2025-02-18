Temple students, preserve innovation and research

A student argues that students must engage in and advocate for research on campus in light of the recent NIH capping of F&A rates.

On Feb. 9, Temple announced to the univeristy community that the National Institutes of Health issued a direction capping allowable Facilities and Administration cost recovery rates at 15% for existing and future grants for higher education institutions.

Cost recovery rates are the percentage of funds allocated to cover indirect costs like research equipment, laboratory supplies and researcher salaries. Temple’s F&A rates stood at 58% before the limit went into effect on Feb. 10, but now with recent NIH cuts, grant funding will not be enough to sustain research practices at the university level.

Temple holds the prestigious R1 designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, signifying the highest level of research activity. Only 4% of universities in the country meet this ranking, underscoring Temple’s commitment to innovation and discovery. However, this significant reduction in F&A threatens the financial sustainability of research at universities nationwide.

These cuts aren’t just an abstract funding issue — it affects students, faculty and the future of academics. Despite the recent decrease in federal allocations for research and development, students must advocate for and engage in research to ensure the continuation of groundbreaking discoveries and academic excellence — now more than ever.

Temple’s R1 distinction attracts top-tier researchers who are highly accomplished in their fields, creating exceptional opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students to engage in meaningful research. Across all colleges, students can collaborate with leading experts and gain hands-on experience to enhance their academic and professional development.

Sandra Suárez, deputy dean and director of the Liberal Arts Undergraduates Research Awards, believes students should become involved in research and continue to innovate on the subjects that interest them regardless of external factors.

“Research puts you in a zone,” Suárez said. “When you’re learning something new, you’re in a zone that’s completely different from the zone which you are in when you’re listening to music or having lunch with friends.”

Although funding is a large part of how many research groups at Temple function, there’s a need for greater student involvement in research to ensure that innovation at Temple doesn’t stall.

Temple students from all majors have access to research opportunities that enhance their educational experience. Some of the centers and labs Temple students can participate in are the Alzheimer Center at Temple, the Center for Substance Abuse Research and Shriners Hospitals Pediatric Research Center.

For Liam Kennedy, research has provided invaluable insight beyond the classroom. He first began his cardiovascular and Alzheimer’s research the summer before his senior year as a course requirement, but his involvement soon helped him gain a greater appreciation for the complexities of biology.

“[Research] has helped me understand the time scale of biology and has reinforced my understanding of all these different cellular interactions, and how all of your systems come together and how when one thing goes wrong it has this sort of cascade effect on your other systems,” said Kennedy, a senior neuroscience major.

Temple’s research enterprise deserves participation and protection, especially following recent NIH cuts. With its strong reputation, students should explore research opportunities that do not require federal grants. Engaging in high-impact and momentous research projects propels students toward success in their chosen fields while continuing innovation efforts at Temple.

All Temple students can apply to get involved in the Honors Senior Project, which allows students to pursue an individual research interest under a faculty member. Undergraduates participating in the Honors Senior Project can choose to do a written thesis, a creative project or a practical application.

History professor Bryant Simon believes students should take the opportunity to participate in individual research and focus on topics of interest.

“I think undergraduates at a research university like Temple need to get out of their comfort zone and do this research right and see the big picture,” said Simon, the academic chair of the honors program. “This is a way to create a culminating experience that pulls together what you learn and gives you a product that you can point to.”

Research at Temple goes beyond funded programs. For many, it’s a passion they are drawn to. The recent changes in NIH funding to research at the university level will have substantial effects in the long run, but despite these changes, students must continue to create, research and innovate.

As federal funding declines, student participation in research has never been more critical. Whether through structured programs like the Honors Senior Project or independent studies in Temple’s numerous research centers, students can make a lasting impact in their fields while advocating for the future of research.