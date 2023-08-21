Temple suffers 1-0 loss thanks to late goal

Temple Women’s Soccer fell short of its first win in eight games due to a Loyola goal with five minutes remaining.

Temple Women’s Soccer (0-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) lost to Loyola University Maryland (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) 1-0 for its second loss of the season and eighth-straight loss dating back to last season. The Owls battled throughout a chippy game but were defeated by a header with five minutes left.

KEY MOMENTS

Neither team was able to generate momentum out of the gate. The best chance of the first half occurred in the 33rd minute when Greyhounds forward Malia Tarazon delivered a shot that just missed the bottom right corner.

Temple struggled coming out of the half, giving opportunities to Loyola in dangerous positions. The best of these chances was a free-kick which saw Greyhounds midfielder Baylee DeSmit hit a shot over the Owls’ wall that missed the bottom left corner.

In the 85th minute, after a misplayed clearance from Temple goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe, Loyola midfielder Elizabeth Gallagher capitalized on the mistake with a header over Bynoe to secure the 1-0 win.

THE NUMBERS

Temple was only able to put one shot on goal, compared to Loyola’s seven.

Both teams were aggressive during the match, as the Owls finished with 10 fouls while the Greyhounds had 14. Both teams also had a player receive a yellow card.

Bynoe finished with six saves on the night, and Loyola goalie Paige Sim only had to make one save.

ON TAP

The Owls will return to Philly for a three-game homestand starting with a match against Rider University (1-1, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) at the Temple Sports Complex on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.