Temple suffers 1-0 loss thanks to late goal

Temple Women’s Soccer (0-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) lost to Loyola University Maryland (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) 1-0 for its second loss of the season and eighth-straight loss dating back to last season. The Owls battled throughout a chippy game but were defeated by a header with five minutes left.
KEY MOMENTS
- Neither team was able to generate momentum out of the gate. The best chance of the first half occurred in the 33rd minute when Greyhounds forward Malia Tarazon delivered a shot that just missed the bottom right corner.
- Temple struggled coming out of the half, giving opportunities to Loyola in dangerous positions. The best of these chances was a free-kick which saw Greyhounds midfielder Baylee DeSmit hit a shot over the Owls’ wall that missed the bottom left corner.
- In the 85th minute, after a misplayed clearance from Temple goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe, Loyola midfielder Elizabeth Gallagher capitalized on the mistake with a header over Bynoe to secure the 1-0 win.
THE NUMBERS
- Temple was only able to put one shot on goal, compared to Loyola’s seven.
- Both teams were aggressive during the match, as the Owls finished with 10 fouls while the Greyhounds had 14. Both teams also had a player receive a yellow card.
- Bynoe finished with six saves on the night, and Loyola goalie Paige Sim only had to make one save.
ON TAP
The Owls will return to Philly for a three-game homestand starting with a match against Rider University (1-1, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) at the Temple Sports Complex on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
Be the first to comment