Temple to allow some fans at football games

The university will begin a phased approach to allowing fans at home games beginning with the Owls’ home opener on Friday.

Temple University will allow fans to attend football games in person this year after the City of Philadelphia announced today it would loosen restrictions on crowd limits beginning Oct. 16.

For the Owls’ home opener against South Florida, families of Temple football players and coaches can receive complimentary tickets.

Temple and its medical team will then assess whether it will sell tickets to the general public for future games, according to the release.

Temple Athletics will then offer a three-game season ticket plan for games on Nov. 5 against Southern Methodist, Nov. 21 against East Carolina and Nov. 28 for the Owls’ last game of the season against Cincinnati, according to the release.

The city’s announcement follows Pennsylvania loosening its own guidelines regarding crowd sizes last week, The Temple News reported.

Per Philadelphia’s guidelines, outdoor events can have between 15 and 20 percent of their maximum capacity in attendance, depending on their size, according to the city’s release.

Temple fans who renewed their season tickets for the 2020 season will be given priority for the limited number of seats available for the team’s three November games, according to Temple Athletics’ release.

Per state regulations, venues will require fans to wear masks and obey social distancing guidelines and set up multiple points of entry and exit to the stadium, The Temple News reported.

