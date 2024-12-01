Temple to hire K.C. Keeler as next head football coach

The former Sam Houston State head coach went 9-3 in his 11th season as the Bearkats’ head coach and will succeed Stan Drayton.



Updated: 12/1/2024 at 6:40 p.m.

Temple is expected to hire former Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler as its next head football coach, a source told The Temple News Sunday afternoon. Keeler had been the head coach of the Bearkats since 2014.

“I am beyond thrilled to be named Temple University’s next head football coach,” Keeler wrote in a press release. “I would like to thank Arthur Johnson and President John Fry for this incredible opportunity. Their shared vision and enthusiasm for returning this program to greatness has been contagious. I’m eager to get to work to bring that vision to fruition for the Cherry and the White. It’s a perfect fit and it feels great to be coming back home!”

Keeler’s hiring comes less than a month after former head coach Stan Drayton was let go after three seasons with the Owls. Drayton, who finished his tenure with a 9-25 record, was fired on Nov. 17.

Keeler has found success in his 10 seasons as Sam Houston State’s head coach. He helped transition the Bearkats from the FCS level to the FBS level in 2023. His squad won the FCS National Championship during the 2020-21 season after posting a 10-0 record.

Sam Houston State went 97-39 during his time as head coach, including a 9-3 record in its second season as a FBS program. During his time in the FCS, he made the semifinals four times including the championship run.

Before coaching Sam Houston State, Keeler spent 11 seasons as the University of Delaware’s head coach. He coached future Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco during his time with the Blue Hens. Keeler won his first FCS National Championship in 2003 and took Delaware to two other National Championship game appearances.

Keeler gives the Owls a winning pedigree after they finished the 20224 season with their fourth consecutive 3-9 record. Keeler grew up in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania and began his head coaching career at Division III Rowan University in New Jersey.

“Coach Keeler is a proven winner, but just as important as that, he is a proven program builder. That is exactly what he did at both the University of Delaware and Sam Houston State University,” wrote Temple University President John Fry. “He also led the Bearkats through a seamless transition from the FCS to the FBS, where his teams continually rose to the challenge. Coach Keeler is the perfect leader to help us navigate the rapidly changing landscape of college football and position Temple to compete for conference championships and play in bowl games. This is a great day for Temple University.”

Keeler is the second head coach hired by Athletic Director Arthur Johnson. Keeler will be tasked with revamping a program that hasn’t made a bowl game since 2019 and endured a stretch of five straight losing seasons.