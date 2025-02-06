Temple to increase police presence on campus during Super Bowl

The university encouraged students to organize travel plans other than SEPTA and warned against vandalism and property damage in an email to students.

Both Philadelphia and Temple police officers will have a substantial presence around Main Campus during the Super Bowl this Sunday, wrote Jodi Bailey Accavallo, vice president for student affairs, and Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety, in a statement to students Thursday morning.

The statement also reinforced that violence of any kind, damaging property or littering in the Temple community will not be tolerated and will lead to university discipline. Security in residence halls and surveillance will be heightened during the day of the game.

“Even behavior that isn’t breaking the law may prove disruptive or disrespectful to our neighbors,” the statement wrote.

The university released a similar statement ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC championship game on Jan. 26, cautioning students and reminding them of potential criminal and university disciplinary action in light of past incidents.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, students on the 1700 block of Arlington Street flipped a vehicle and damaged other cars on the street. Two people eventually turned themselves in to police for the incident, CBS News reported.

Anticipating heavy pedestrian traffic and possible celebrations, the university urged students to plan their travel accordingly. Students are encouraged to consider alternative transportation options for safe travel to and from campus due to the likely increase in SEPTA ridership, the email read.

Students were encouraged to drink responsibly and look out for fellow celebrators.

The university also reminded students of available safety resources, like Temple’s FLIGHT program which will operate with modified routes.

“We encourage you to continue to make Temple proud as we cheer on the Eagles to a Super Bowl win,” Griffin and Accavallo wrote.