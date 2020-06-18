Temple to open all dining and residence halls for fall

The university will be reassigning half of students assigned to Johnson & Hardwick halls.

Temple University announced all student housing and dining facilities will be open for the fall semester and outlined plans for bringing a small number of students to campus for Summer II in an announcement today emailed to students, faculty and staff.



Because the fall semester will end in-person activities on Nov. 20, the university will cut fall housing fees by 15 percent for all Temple-owned and operated facilities, the announcement wrote.



The housing facilities on or near Main Campus have enough space to accommodate physical distancing, with the exceptions of Johnson and Hardwick Halls, according to the announcement.



Temple will roughly halve the number of occupants in Johnson and Hardwick Halls by giving students who currently plan to live in either hall the option to stay in a single-occupant room or switch to another housing option on or around campus. Students currently signed up to live in Johnson or Hardwick Halls will not have to pay an additional cost if they choose to switch to a different housing facility.



The Office of University Housing and Residential Life will contact students directly if their room assignments need to be changed.



Otherwise, fall residence halls and dining facilities operations will follow similar guidelines as those for other campus buildings, such as requiring residents to wear face masks and encouraging hand hygiene, physical distancing and personal health monitoring.



The announcement also highlighted new guidelines the university received from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Most classes will be taught online, but approximately 200 students will be allowed on Main Campus starting June 23, according to the announcement.

