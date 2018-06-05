Temple to play in Atlantic City men’s basketball event

Temple men’s basketball will face Davidson College on Dec. 15 in the first Boardwalk Classic at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Boardwalk Classic will consist of four games on Dec. 15, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority of Atlantic City announced Monday. There are eight teams that will participate, with Iona College to play Princeton University, Penn State to face North Carolina State University and Virginia Tech to compete against the University of Washington.

When Temple played in the Atlantic 10 Conference, before joining the American Athletic Conference for the 2013-14 season, Boardwalk Hall often hosted the conference tournament. Temple won Atlantic 10 tournament titles in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2008, 2009 and 2010 under coach Fran Dunphy.