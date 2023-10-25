Temple to remain open as usual amid possible SEPTA strike

The strike, organized by SEPTA’s largest union, would go into effect on Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. if the union does not reach an agreement.

As SEPTA workers prepare for a potential strike, Temple will be open for business as usual and all in-person classes and events will be held as scheduled, wrote Chief Operating Officer and Vice President Ken Kaiser in a statement to the Temple community Wednesday.

The strike, organized by the Transport Workers Union Local 234 City Transit Division and authorized Oct. 23, will go into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m., impacting subways, trolleys and city buses if the union does not reach an agreement with SEPTA. A stoppage would not impact SEPTA’s regional rail.

Temple will offer additional shuttle services between Main Campus and the Health Sciences Center to students, faculty and staff along Broad Street, Monday through Friday, with stops running between Broad and Locust streets to Broad and Ontario. Shuttles will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis and a valid OWLcard is required, Kaiser wrote.

The university will also offer discounted parking in the event of a strike, with rates as low as $10 a day, based on availability. Participating lots include Liacouras Garage and 15th Street Lot on Main Campus and Battersby Lot and Carlisle West Garage at the Health Sciences Center.

The Cecil B. Moore Lot, Tuttleman Lot, Liacouras Garage and Montgomery Garage will all remain open at standard rates. Permits can only be purchased online.

‘While we all hope for a timely resolution, it is critical to plan ahead and make arrangements in the event of a strike,” Kaiser wrote. “Monitor SEPTA’s website and local media for developments.”