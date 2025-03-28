Temple Tomorrow wins 2025-26 Temple Student Government election

President-elect Lourdes Cardamone and Vice President-elect Janeese Hochstetler won with 82% of the vote.

Updated 3/28 at 1:45 p.m. EST.

Temple Tomorrow secured the executive branch of Temple Student Government, TSG announced on social media Friday.

The campaign won almost 82% of 1,136 ballots cast after two days of voting.

Lourdes Cardamone, a junior political science and criminal justice major, will serve as student body president alongside Janeese Hochstetler, a junior advertising major, who will serve as vice president.

“Jan and I are just so honored to step into our roles,” Cardamone wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “We are excited to get straight to work. We are also so thankful to our amazing campaign team and elections commissioners.”

Their opponents, TUnited, led by Yaam Malka, a sophomore psychology and political science major, and William Walker, a junior political science and secondary education major, received just 18% of the vote.

Leading up to the election, Temple Tomorrow earned 16 endorsements from student organizations, while TUnited only secured one.

“As a TSG outsider, it was a super difficult but valuable experience,” Malka wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “We are thankful we got the opportunity to start discussions and bring awareness to our potential policies. We would like to congratulate Temple Tomorrow and wish them success in leading the student body.”

Temple Tomorrow’s platform emphasizes promoting and improving Temple’s existing infrastructure in public safety, community outreach and harm prevention. They plan to focus on ensuring students utilize available resources rather than introducing new ones.

Their key initiative is to establish an executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion within TSG to amplify diverse student voice representation on campus. They also aim to unify leadership organizations to strengthen student advocacy and influence policy prioritization.

“This is not a win for one voice or one future, but for our collective future. It is our Temple tomorrow,” the campaign wrote in a statement on social media Friday. “Thank you for putting your faith and trust in us.”