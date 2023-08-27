Temple tops Bucknell 2-1 in close battle

Temple Field Hockey (2-0, 0-0 Big East) escaped with a 2-1 win against Bucknell (0-2, 0-0 Patriot League) at Howarth Field. Temple forward Tess Muller scored the go-ahead goal late in the third quarter and goalkeeper Molly Frey’s goaltending preserved the victory.

Although Bucknell outshot Temple nine to eight and both teams had four corner penalties, Temple was able to come out on top thanks to its defense late in the game.

With two minutes to go in the game, Bucknell decided to substitute goalkeeper Sarah Althouse for an extra outfielder so the Bison could tie the game. Bucknell used the extra attacker to its advantage by gaining extra opportunities to score and firing three shots off in that time.

Despite the pressure, Frey did not let any of those shots find the back of the net, making two saves to hold on to the lead. Following a strong first game where she had five saves against La Salle, Frey made six saves to match her career high and only allowed one goal.

Frey anchored the team during the entire fourth quarter, making three saves on Bucknell corner penalties in the first three minutes. She made five of her six saves in the fourth quarter to help secure the Temple win.

Frey allowed her only goal to Bucknell forward Isabella Pavlides near the end of the first half, and Frey was visibly upset. Instead of going into the locker room at halftime with the rest of the team, Frey stayed out on the field, taking practice shots and gaining extra reps. Those extra reps seemed to pay off, as Frey did not allow another goal the rest of the game.

Temple played a complete game, as multiple players stepped up to make key plays throughout the contest.

After a scoreless first quarter, Temple forward Amber Hofenk Jerembo, who transferred from Bellarmine, netted Temple’s first goal of the game off of a corner penalty five minutes into the second quarter. That was Jerembo’s first goal in Cherry and White.

In the second half of the game, the momentum shifted between Temple and Bucknell. Both teams made key plays, but another notable moment came from Muller. Late in the third quarter, midfielder Caitlyn Amsden made a move to escape a double team and sent the ball to Muller, who was able to score despite slipping while taking the shot.

Defense was a strong point for the Owls as defenders Devin Kinzel and Alizé Maes both made big plays late in the third quarter to preserve the lead.

Temple will look to continue its unbeaten start to the season at Howarth Field against Yale on Sept. 1 (0-0, 0-0 Ivy League).