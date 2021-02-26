Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Feb. 26

Temple reported 80 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown of COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?

On Feb. 26, Temple reported 80 active cases of COVID-19, including 79 among students and one among employees, according to its case dashboard.

One student living in university housing tested positive for COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

Temple recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to the dashboard.

The number of tests Temple administered fell to 6,707 this week, up from 5,422 last week, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 0.60 percent positivity rate among those tested this week, down from a rate of 0.74 percent during the week of Feb. 14, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 185 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 326 on Feb. 16.

The city averaged 247 new cases per day from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23, according to city data.

The city averaged 313 new cases per day from Feb. 2 to Feb. 16, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 4,443 positive cases of COVID-19 and 76 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 117,642 confirmed cases and 3,106 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.