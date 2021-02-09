Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Feb. 8

Temple reported 109 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown of COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?

On Feb. 8, Temple reported 109 active cases of COVID-19, including 107 among students and two among employees, according to its case dashboard.

Eleven students living in university housing are positive for COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

Temple recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the dashboard.

The number of tests administered by Temple fell to 5,990 last week, down from 10,506 the week prior, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 0.75 percent positivity rate among those tested last week, down from a rate of 0.88 percent during the week of Jan. 24, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 371 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 494 on Jan. 28.

The city averaged 360 new cases per day from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4, according to city data.

The city averaged 443 new cases per day from Jan. 14 to Jan. 28, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 4,268 positive cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 112,652 confirmed cases and 2,962 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.