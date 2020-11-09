Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Nov. 9

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

Temple reported 34 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, including 29 among students and five among employees, on Nov. 9, according to its case dashboard. Active cases have remained under 40 since Nov. 3.

There were two positive cases in on campus housing last week, according to the dashboard.

How did cases change last week?

The university recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Nov. 2, an increase from 35 cases the week prior, according to the dashboard.

Temple tested more than 1,000 people each week for more than a month, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 3.35 percent positivity rate among those tested last week. Temple recorded a 2.72 percent positivity rate the week of Oct. 26, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10 is 4.18 percent, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 360 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 526 on Oct. 30.

The city averaged 423 new cases per day from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6, according to city data.

The city averaged 357 new cases per day from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, according to city data.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health recommended that anyone who celebrated President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in large groups last week should quarantine for 14 days and get tested after a week, according to a statement from the department.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 2,218 positive cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths combined since March, according to city data. Philadelphia has recorded 49,456 confirmed cases and 1,889 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.