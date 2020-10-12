Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Oct. 12

Each week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

Temple has 54 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees as of Oct. 12, according to the dashboard.

Fifty cases are among students and four cases are among employees, according to the dashboard.

Temple tested more than one thousand people for the second week in a row, according to the dashboard.

The university recently began saliva testing at its testing center on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.



The previous week’s increase in testing was largely due to students consolidating into residence halls, said Mark Denys, the director of Student Health Services.

Denys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this week’s case numbers.

How did cases change last week?

The university recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Oct. 5, a slight decrease from 46 cases the week prior, according to the dashboard.

Temple recorded a 3.50 percent positivity rate among those tested this week, down slightly from 3.66 percent the week before, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10 is 4.39 percent, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 178 on Oct. 1.

The city averaged 125 new cases per day from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8, according to city data.

The city averaged 111 new cases per day from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 1,651 positive cases of COVID-19 combined since March and 45 deaths, according to city data. Philadelphia has recorded 38,767 confirmed cases and 1,830 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.