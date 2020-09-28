Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Sept. 28

Each week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to its case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

Temple has 53 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 28. Of the cases, 52 are students and one is an employee, according to the university’s dashboard. All of the cases are on campus cases, meaning the individual was in a Temple building when they were infectious.

The university reported 60 active cases Friday.

How did cases change last week?

The university recorded 40 new cases during the week of Sept. 21, a slight decrease from 46 cases the week prior, according to the dashboard.

Temple recorded a 5.91 percent positivity rate among those tested this week, a slight uptick from 4.87 percent the week before. The university has tested fewer students and faculty each week since the week of Aug. 31 with just 677 people tested this week, down from 944 tested the week of Sept. 14.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Cases in Philadelphia have generally trended downwards in the weeks after Temple moved nearly all courses online. The city averaged approximately 76 new cases a day from Sept. 14 to Sept. 27.

The zip codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 1,453 positive cases combined since the start of the pandemic and 45 deaths, according to city data. Philadelphia has recorded 36,452 confirmed cases and 1,800 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.