Temple University unveils student IDs in Apple Wallet feature

Students, faculty and staff will be able to use their phones to scan into buildings and access dining halls.

Temple University and Apple Inc. released a new OWLcard feature on Monday, making student, faculty and staff university identification available on all mobile devices through an application.



The new feature will provide the same access to university buildings, fitness facilities and dining centers as physical OWLcards and allows users to scan their phones to pay with Diamond Dollars at restaurants with Blackboard scanners. Chief Information Officer Cindy Leavitt sent an email announcing the feature to the Temple community Monday morning.



“Available today, this exciting innovation will make getting around campus even easier,” she wrote.



“The idea is that there is an accompanying app through Blackboard where you can merge your OWLcard credentials through Apple Wallet,” said Chris Vito, a university spokesperson, during the unveiling of the OWLcard feature on Friday.



Android users with phone versions 5.0 or later also have access to the application that displays OWLcards, but will need to have their screen awake to scan their mobile device, while iPhone users can scan through Apple Wallet, with the application closed and their screen asleep.



The technology is possible through the university’s existing partnership with Blackboard, an education technology company that supplies the university’s card readers. There are card readers in some university buildings, like Pearson Hall and the Science Education and Research Center, while others do not currently have the technology.



In university buildings where there are not card scanners, like Anderson Hall and Gladfelter Hall, Campus Safety will allow entry to students and faculty who pull up the image of their OWLcard through Apple Wallet or the application, said Scott Brannan, director of the OWLcard Office.



Temple is among six universities nationwide piloting the feature. Duke University, the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma all launched programs to have student IDs available on mobile devices in October 2018. John Hopkins University and Santa Clara University will also have access to the feature, but Apple has not yet released their launch dates.



“It’s the next wave of technology and we know that our students really embrace technology usage and like new things…we don’t just say yes to everything, but this is a good advancement and there’s extra security in this and we think it’s a great step forward,” Brannan said.



To begin using OWLcards on mobile devices, students, faculty and staff can download a Blackboard application called, “eAccounts,” where they can enter their university credentials and use two-factor authentication to confirm their identity through the phone number or email provided in their Temple account.



“Two-factor authentication adds an extra level of security, so that way no one else can use your OWLcard,” said Naomi Abrahams, a senior media studies and production major who helped introduce the Apple Wallet feature during a press conference on Friday in the SERC.



Abrahams demonstrated the digital ID with her Apple Wallet application open, tapping her phone to a Blackboard card reader at the entrance of the SERC and the TECH Center. She also made a purchase at Richie’s, paying with Diamond Dollars through the feature on her phone.



“It’s really convenient for when you’re fumbling around with your things, and you have a book in your hand, maybe if its raining outside and you have an umbrella in your hand, but you always have your phone in your hand,” Abrahams said.



Once the university account is connected, students can link it to Apple Wallet if they have an iPhone 6, Apple Watch 1 or a more recent model. When students and faculty need to use their OWLcards, they can access them through Apple Wallet and do not have to go to the eAccounts application. eAccounts also displays university account balances and transactions, including Diamond Dollar balance, printing allocation and meal swipe balance.



When students lose their physical OWLcards, they must replace it for a $20 fee to continue accessing buildings. If students and faculty lose their mobile devices with the feature installed, they can set the phone as missing through eAccounts or TUportal, and the application will then erase the OWLcard credentials from the phone. Once the phone is either found or replaced, students and faculty can then reactivate their OWLcard back on their phone.

