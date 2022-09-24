Temple volleyball shut out by Wichita State in AAC opener

Temple University Volleyball (6-6, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) was unable to win a set against Wichita State University (6-6,1-0 American) during a 3-0 loss in their first conference game of the season at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, Friday night. Even though the Owls were able to take a lead during their early sets, they weren’t able to close the deal against Wichita State because of the Shockers’ defense.

KEY PLAYS

Wichita State middle blocker Natalie Foster collected a kill, putting the Shockers up 8-10 and sparking a 10-0 run in the first set.

Wichita State middle blocker Morgan Stout started a 7-1 run, after being down 19-14, to take a 21-20 lead in the second set.

The Owls scored three straight points in the third set to make the score 13-19, but the Shockers would go on another run, outscoring the Owls 6-2 and ending the game in a shutout.

THE NUMBERS

Junior outside hitter Jelena Prolic led the Owls with 10 kills, hitting .156 percent throughout the game.

Owls’ sophomore outside hitter Taylor Davenport finished the game with seven kills and 13 errors hitting,171 percent, her worst hitting percentage so far this season.

Wichita State hit .310 percent compared to Temple’s .009 percent.

Foster and outside hitter Brylee Kelly led the Shockers with nine and eight kills.

This is the third time the Owls have been shutout this season with their record evening up to 6-6.

Davenport still led the game in attacks with 36, but the Shockers were sending two blockers to the net every time she set up to hit. The Owls won a total of three conference games last season and will look to improve their record going forward by exploiting individual matchups.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to get their first conference win of the season when they travel to the University of Tulsa (8-5, 1-0 American) at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sept. 25.