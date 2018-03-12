Temple wins third consecutive men’s tennis match

Since their shutout loss to Penn State on Feb. 3, the Owls (8-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) have won five of their past six matches.

They extended their winning streak to three matches when they beat Monmouth University, 4-2, on Saturday at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

Junior Alberto Caceres Casas and senior Thomas Sevel improved to 9-1 in doubles with their top-flight victory. Sevel, Caceres Casas and freshman Mark Wallner each won their singles matches in straight sets.

Sophomore Francisco Bohorquez and junior Uladzimir Dorash won their doubles match in the third flight to clinch the point for Temple.

The Owls will have five straight road matches before they resume conference play against UConn on March 31 at the Student Pavilion. The first of the five road matches will be on Sunday against Princeton University.