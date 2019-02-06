Temple women’s basketball beats Houston 76-65, continues streak

Sophomore forward Mia Davis scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Owls to a 76-65 victory against Houston on Tuesday at the Liacouras Center.

Freshman guard Marissa Mackins hit a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the fourth quarter to give Temple Women’s Basketball a 10-point lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish.



Temple Women’s Basketball (8-14, 4-5 The American Athletic Conference) defeated Houston (11-11, 5-4 The American) 76-65, Tuesday afternoon at the Liacouras Center, marking the team’s fourth straight victory.



The Owls outscored the Cougars 38-28 and shot 40 percent from the field in the second half, including shooting 44 percent from behind the arc.



Sophomore forward Mia Davis beat her career-high 30 point game against Wichita State with 33 points against Houston. Davis shot 11-of-18 from the floor and shot 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Davis scored 22 of her points in the second half.



Temple allowed Houston to shoot 38.9 percent from the field in the first half and 50 percent from behind the arc.



But the Owls’ defense held Houston to just 29.4 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from behind the arc in the second half.



Temple’s first three wins of the streak came against East Carolina on Jan. 26, Tulsa on Jan. 29 and Wichita State on Feb. 2.



Temple’s next game will be on the road against nationally ranked Connecticut (19-2, 8-0 The American) on Saturday at Gampel Pavilion at 1 p.m.

