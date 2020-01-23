Temple women’s basketball collapses in second half; snaps winning streak

Temple University women’s basketball’s (11-7, 4-2 The American Athletic Conference) five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon as the Owls fell against Wichita State University (11-7, 3-2 The American) in Kansas. This is Temple’s first loss of 2020.



Shockers sophomore forward Trajata Colbert scored the go-ahead two-point basket with just six seconds remaining in the game. Although four of Temple’s last five wins come by under 10 points, the Owls could not win the close game this time.



Wichita State outscored Temple 42-32 in the second half. The Owls shot just 30.8 percent on field-goal attempts and 20 percent from three-point attempts, scoring a total of just 13 points in the fourth quarter.



Wichita State got back in the game with a big third quarter, shooting 63.6 percent on field-goal attempts and making 11 of 12 free-throw shots. Wichita State outscored Temple 25-19, erasing most of an eight-point Temple lead that had been carried into the end of the second quarter.



Wichita State was awarded 26 free throw shots over the course of the game. This has been a recent trend in Temple’s play—the Owls have allowed its last three opponents to take no less than 20 shots from the free-throw line in each game.



Junior forward Mia Davis scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season. Davis is second in all of the NCAA Division I in double-doubles. Davis is also the only player in The American with at least 10 double-doubles.



Redshirt-sophomore guard Ashley Jones added 19 points off the bench on 4-of-12 shooting from the field. Jones also made 10 of her 11 free throw attempts. Sophomore guard Marissa Mackins scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. The trio of Mackins, Jones, and Davis combined for 57 of the team’s 70 points.



Temple’s next game will be at home against Penn at Mcgonigle Hall on Thursday at 7 p.m. If the Owls win, they will be tied with Villanova for the Big 5 title.

