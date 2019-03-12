Temple women’s gymnastics sweep Senior Day meet

Temple defeated Centenary College and the College of William & Mary on the Owls’ Senior Day at McGonigle Hall on Sunday.

Before Temple University women’s gymnastics’ Senior Day, coach Josh Nilson told the team they have nothing to lose.



Temple (12-14) recorded its highest score of the season,195.175, to defeat Centenary College and the College of William & Mary on Sunday at McGonigle Hall.



Senior captain India Anderson scored a 9.875 in the floor routine to win the event in her final home meet. Morgan Fridey, Temple’s other graduating senior, did not participate on Sunday.



Both athletes were honored with a video following the meet, featuring praise from Nilson and other members of the team.



“The things I will miss most is the leadership,” Nilson said. “Morgan is always calm, cool, and collected. But when someone is out of line, India is the one who will straighten them out. We needed both of them this year”.



Sophomore Monica Servidio recorded a 9.750 score on the uneven parallel bars and a career-best 9.825 score in the vault event, placing second in both events. Servidio also finished third in the all-around competition.



Freshman Ariana Castrence secured her second all-around title of the season with a 39.025 overall score.



Sunday marks the fifth consecutive meet in which Temple scored more than 194 points. After facing tough competition, including Ohio State, West Virginia and Alabama, the team is beginning to hit their stride, Nilson said



“It’s really nice to see them come together at this time this season,” Nilson said. “I’ve been telling them to enjoy this, and go for it. We have nothing to lose, and we’re hitting when we need to hit.”



The floor routine is one of Anderson’s strongest events. She scored a 9.800 or higher five times last season in the floor routine, and that success continued into this season, with a career-high score of 9.900 on January 27th.



Despite the departure of Anderson and Fridey, Nilson is excited for the Owls’ future.



“We’re bringing back some awesome athletes,” he said. “It will be tough to replace Morgan and India, but I think we will be able to do it with the incoming freshmen.”



Temple will travel to Providence, Rhode Island to play Eastern College Athletic Conference rival Brown University on March 17.

