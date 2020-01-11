Temple women’s soccer hires Nick Bochette as head coach

The former University of Albany coach has been a part of three America East women’s soccer championships.

Temple University women’s soccer has chosen Nick Bochette as its next head coach.



Bochette was most recently the head women’s soccer coach at the University of Albany from 2017-19, posting a 29-24-6 record. During the 2018 season, the Great Danes won the America East regular-season title and the conference tournament. That year’s team set a program record for wins (14) and goals scored in a single season (49).



In 2019, the Great Danes finished with a record of 9-6-3 and won a share of the America East regular-season title. Bochette helped to produce eight all-conference players and the conference’s rookie of the year.



Bochette joined the Great Danes in 2013 as the team’s associate head coach, helping lead them to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance two years later in 2015. The Great Danes made the NCAA tournament once again in 2016 before Bochette took over as the head coach in 2017.



Before joining the Great Danes, Bochette was a men’s assistant soccer coach at his alma mater, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In 2008, 2009 and 2012 the Engineers made the NCAA Division III tournament.



Bochette is taking over the coaching reigns from Seamus O’Connor, who led Temple from 2013-19. O’Connor finished with a record of 50-73-11 during his tenure. The Owls made the conference tournament four times under O’Connor, failing to win a single game each time.



Temple (5-9-5, 2-5-2 American Athletic Conference) ended its 2019-20 season after a 1-1 draw against UConn on Oct. 31. The Owls needed to beat the Huskies to claim one of the last two spots in the AAC Tournament.

