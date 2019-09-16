Temple women’s soccer records another draw against Rider

For the third time in its last four matches, Temple women’s soccer (1-3-3) finished in a 1-1 draw with Rider University (3-2-2) after playing for 110 minutes on Sunday afternoon in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.



Sophomore midfielder Hailey Gutkowski scored her first career goal for the Owls in the 50th minute off an assist from junior forward Emma Wilkins.



Freshman forward Makenzie Rodrigues then equalized for the Broncos in the 71st minute.



The match was a very back-and-forth affair. The Owls held the majority of the shots on net with 10, while the Broncos had eight.



“We’re frustrated,” coach Seamus O’Connor said. “We’re tying all these games and are so close to winning them. It’s kind of split between the positives of how mentally tough and fit we are, but we’re all competitors. We want to win.”



Sophomore forward Gabriela Johnson put the pressure on the Broncos from the start. In the sixth minute, she had the first shot of the game, but missed over the top of the net. She had two chances in the 11th minute but junior goalkeeper Carmen Carbonell saved both shots.



Gutkowski had the best chance to score in the 14th minute. She collected the ball at the top of the box and fired a strong shot on net, but Carbonell made the save to keep the match scoreless.



From there, neither side registered a threatening shot on net, as each save that Carbonell and senior goalkeeper Morgan Basileo made were relatively easy.



After scoring in the 50th minute, Gutkowski had two more chances to extend the lead in the 64th and 66th minutes.



“We’re leaving goals on the table,” O’Connor said. “We left a lot of goals on the table against Lehigh and Maryland. Maryland was a fair tie, but we were better than Lehigh and Rider. We created chances, but we’re just not taking them and finishing them.”



Wilkins had a chance to give the Owls the lead in the 80th minute, but Carbonell made a diving save to keep the game tied.



The referee blew the whistle at the end of the 90 minutes and the Owls were headed for overtime once again.



The Broncos had all the shots during both overtime periods with four, but Basileo saved all of the shots easily.



The Owls will look to get their second win of the year Wednesday night when Wagner University comes to Temple Sports Complex.



Wagner has a 2-5 record and has given up 15 goals during this season.



“They’ll come out strong at home,” O’Connor said. “They always work hard, that’s never a question mark. We’re really good, sometimes excellent in 75 percent of our games. But now we have to solve that final area of getting the ball into the final third and scoring.”

