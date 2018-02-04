Temple women’s tennis loses third straight match

Temple (1-3) extended its losing streak to three games and fell 5-1 to George Washington University on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Sophomore Kristina Titova was only Owl to win a singles set. She beat sophomore Melis Bayraktaroglu in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Titova also won a doubles match with senior Yana Khon. The pair defeated Bayraktaroglu and junior Maria Siopacha 7-6.

Three out of George Washington’s four singles wins came in straight sets.

Senior Monet Stuckey-Willis was the only Temple player to not lose her singles match in straight sets. She lost to senior Maire-Louise Decamps 6-3, 6-2, 11-9.

Temple will face the University of Richmond on Friday in Virginia.