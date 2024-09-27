Temple’s conference struggles continue against North Texas

Temple Women’s Soccer left North Philadelphia for Denton, Texas, hoping to break a 21-game conference losing streak that stretches back three seasons when the Owls defeated Houston on Oct. 17, 2021. The Owls were faced with that difficult task against a red-hot North Texas who sits at the top of the conference.

Instead of stepping up to the plate, the Owls crumbled and were no match for the fast-paced tempo of the Mean Green. North Texas pummeled Temple goalkeeper Taylor Vecchione with four shots within the first five minutes of the game, setting the tone for the next 85 minutes.

The Owls’ defense stayed strong until the 17th minute when they allowed two goals in as many minutes. From there, North Texas dominated, cruising by Temple on its way to a six-goal win.



Temple (2-9, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) was outmatched by North Texas (7-2-2, 3-0 AAC) 6-0 Thursday night. The win marked North Texas head coach John Hedlund’s 400th career win.

Temple decided to leave 10 players at home, including starting goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe. Without Bynoe, Shaw turned to Vecchione to play between the pipes. Vecchione was handed an improbable task as North Texas currently ranks fourth in the country in shots per game and third in shots on goal per game.

Vecchione had the heat put on her all game as the Mean Green fired off 32 shots with 21 finding the target. She recorded a season-high 15 saves, beating her previous high of eight saves in the loss against William & Mary on Sept. 1.

While Vecchione and the defense attempted to keep the game tight, Temple’s offense was non-existent. The Owls only managed to attempt two shots all game, with neither posing a threat to North Texas goalkeeper Maddie Ogden.

Vecchione collided with North Texas midfielder Mia Bernard in the 17th minute when attempting to clear the ball. After a video review, the referee awarded North Texas a penalty and Vecchone was booked with a yellow card.

North Texas forward Rachel Roebuck converted on the ensuing penalty to put the Mean Green up 1-0. Bernard netted a goal just two minutes later to double North Texas’ lead.

The Owls mounted one of their only ventures into North Texas’s third of the field when midfielder Yao Zhao was the victim of a late tackle. Temple was granted a corner kick which was easily snuffed out by the Mean Green defense.

North Texas finished the first half in a comfortable spot while the Owls headed into the locker room looking for answers. The final 45 minutes fared even worse for the Owls as they allowed four unanswered goals and still could not create any offensive opportunities.

North Texas needed little time out of the locker room to extend the lead when forward Bailey Wesco netted a goal just three minutes into the second half. Things went from bad to worse for Temple when North Texas forward Claire Niedermeier beat Vecchione three times within 20 minutes to give herself a hat-trick and the Mean Green a 6-0 win.

The Owls’ attack is still searching for a spark, as this marks the second straight game they were held to under four shots across the entire game. Temple was unable to record a shot on goal and the two attempted shots were both by defenders.

The Owls will return home hoping to get on the right track when they face Tulsa (4-5-2, 0-2 AAC) on Sept. 29 at 11:30 am.