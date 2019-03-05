Temple’s Paley Library collections moving this summer

Access to library materials will be limited starting May 9, during the move to Charles Library.

Paley Library will close for the summer on May 9 at 8 p.m., so staff can move its book collections into the Charles Library, the university announced on Thursday.



Students, faculty and staff will have limited access to collections, including research materials, until the Charles Library opens for use before the start of Fall 2019, according to the Temple University Libraries’ website.



Tuttleman Learning Center, which is connected to Paley Library, will remain open during summer sessions. Temple Libraries advised professors who are teaching summer courses to reserve any necessary library materials before April 15, so they can be made available at the Tuttleman Circulation Desk over the summer.



The College of Liberal Arts and College of Science and Technology advising offices will remain open in Paley Library throughout the move period and after the Charles Library opens.



The building will also be partially converted to house the College of Public Health, which is currently spread out among 13 different buildings on Main Campus and Health Sciences Campus, wrote Laura Siminoff, dean of CPH, in an email to The Temple News. CPH has contracted architects to determine how it will renovate Paley Library to fit the school’s needs, Siminoff wrote.



“The Paley space would serve as the first ever home for the College of Public Health, one of the largest colleges at Temple and the only one that lacks any dedicated home building,” Siminoff wrote.

