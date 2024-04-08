Temple’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee narrows in on next president

While it’s unknown exactly when the committee will make its recommendation for the university’s 15th president, it is reportedly on track to announce the candidate this spring.

Temple’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee has narrowed down the candidates for the university’s next leader to a small group of qualified individuals, members of the committee wrote in a message to the community Monday.

The 17-member committee, made up of trustees, deans, faculty and the president of the student government, held interviews with applicants during the last few weeks and reported the candidate is still on track to be announced this spring.

The committee reviews applications and holds rounds of interviews with the candidates. They also provide a candidate recommendation to the Board of Trustees, who will ultimately vote to make the final decision.

By request of The Collective Genius, the search firm working with the university, and some of the candidates themselves, the candidates are remaining anonymous throughout the process.

“Because of our faith in the process, we know that the final candidate identified by the committee will build on Temple’s legacy and help us further realize our essential mission of supporting students,” the committee members wrote. “We believe you will agree.”