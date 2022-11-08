TFMA launches new video game design course

In face of the growing demand for video game education courses at Temple, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts debuted an all-new video game design course this fall.

The class, Video Games and Playable Media Design, is taught by adjunct assistant professor Tom Sharpe and provides a unique approach to the video game design process. The course was formed in response to a growing demand for more video game classes at Temple.

Sharpe’s involvement with the course began when he was approached over the summer about teaching the course.

“I was approached by Chet Pancake, who is in the film and media arts department, and they came to me and said ‘Hey, we really want to start this video game course, you know, let me know your thoughts,’ and we started talking way back early in the summer, and then they gave it the greenlight and we just moved forward” Sharpe said.

The course is the first video game production course offered at Temple and focuses on each step of the video game design process, from character design to narrative writing.

“The Video Game and Playable Media design course is really unique because it’s an overview of all aspects to video game development, and so what I do is every week we come in and tackle a completely different discipline,” Sharpe said.

The course is centered around the start-to-finish design of an original video game, with each student creating unique character designs, sound effects and level design.

The structure allows students to feel more invested in the class because while other courses focus more on the individual steps of the video game design process, this class is focused on one big project, said junior film and media arts major Adrian Gonzalez-Pruna.

“We’re novices,” Gonzalez-Pruna said. “We’re very brand-new to the subject, so like we’re all like sponges, we’re ready to learn about what we’re learning right in front of us, so we come at it in like this sense of awe.”

The course currently has 10 students, which allows for the students to receive hands-on attention during class. The hands-on nature and step-by-step method are meant to appeal to students with little experience in the field and has allowed students to explore the subject in a novice-friendly environment.

“And the cool thing about this course, and it might change in the future if it gains popularity, but it’s in an environment where there’s not too many people, we only have eight people in our class, eight to 10 people, so he can really be hands on with you, and really help you learn,” Gonzalez-Pruna said.

Sharpe provides students with instruction on the newest video game technologies like Unreal Engine 5, a highly anticipated video game development tool released in April.

Sharpe, who directs Gossamer Games, an independent video game company, is able to bring his professional experience into the classroom because the nature of the course is similar to his work at Gossamer Games.

“So one thing I look forward to is every single week is completely different, and that’s something that kind of reflects a lot of my personal work as well as a working independent video game developer, I’m always jumping from one discipline to the other, so I love coming into class every week and getting to tackle a new challenge” Sharpe said.

Although most of his students, who largely major in film and media arts, may not go on to work in this field, Sharpe hopes that more students can become involved in the course in the future, and that his current students leave with a better understanding and appreciation for the art of video game design and an ability to take a multidisciplinary creative approach to whatever they’re making, he said.