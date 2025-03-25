The bars that keep Temple’s campus buzzing

Maxi’s, Pub Webb and The Peabody provide Temple’s community with the perfect spots to unwind, socialize and enjoy campus nightlife.

Trey Jones has spent the past seven months checking IDs and keeping the peace at Maxi’s, one of Temple’s most well-known bars. It’s the vibrant energy filling the place each night that makes it easy for him to enjoy the job.

“I like getting to see everyone, meeting new people especially,” said Jones, a junior business management major and bouncer at Maxi’s. “The atmosphere is great. Everyone is happy when they come in here.”

Temple’s nightlife primarily revolves around three on-campus bars: Maxi’s, Pub Webb and the newest edition to campus, The Peabody. Each offers a distinct experience, from sports bar energy, to dive bar charm to a casual sit-down experience. Together, they provide the community with a variety of options for a night out without leaving campus.

Maxi’s, located at the heart of Main Campus on Liacouras Walk, is known for its lively energy, signature pizza and role as a go-to stop for a night out. The bar draws crowds for its prime location and weekly events like karaoke and trivia. It also offers a variety of drink specials throughout the week and late-night food options, making it a popular spot to socialize and relax with friends.

Maxi’s is also a bustling game day destination, attracting students and alumni to watch their favorite teams. On big sports nights, the bar packs with fans, cheering between bites of pizza and rounds of drinks. Maxi’s, a campus staple since 2005, is a tradition for many in the Temple community.

Across Broad Street on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Sydenham Street, Pub Webb offers a more laid-back, classic dive bar feel. With affordable drinks and pub food, it attracts students looking for a casual hangout.

“I just like the dive bar vibe,” said Jimmy Falcone, a senior sport and recreation management major. “I feel like you would never think you’re in North Philadelphia when you walk in this bar. The wings are fantastic, great wings on Thursday night. It’s always a good vibe.”

Along with a relaxed atmosphere, students don’t have to break the bank at Pub Webb. Taco Tuesdays and Thursday wing nights are among their most popular days of the week, while the cheap drafts and mixed drinks keep costs low. With deals throughout the week, it’s not uncommon to see students filling the bar after a day of classes.

Though tucked farther away from campus, Pub Webb has become a go-to destination for students and community members. Its classic pub fare and occasional live music have kept it a beloved Temple tradition for the past 15 years.

The Peabody, the newest addition to Temple’s nightlife scene, stands out with its blend of upscale charm and school spirit. Unlike Maxi’s and Pub Webb, it offers a more curated, sit-down experience, drawing a crowd that appreciates a more traditional bar experience mixed with a hint of elegance.

General Manager AJ De Jesus believes the bar’s potential for success lies in its ability to cater to different parts of the Temple community.

“You know, what’s really cool about this place is we can cater to two different sides of the school,” said De Jesus. “So with our menu and our cocktails, we have things that are geared towards professors, deans, faculty and staff involved throughout the school.”

The bar seamlessly integrates Temple’s school spirit into its offerings with sections like “The Dean’s List,” which features high-end craft cocktails and “The Student Section,” which offers clever takes on affordable classics. Drinks like the “Bell Tower Sour” and “Beury on the Beach” give a nod to Temple’s school spirit, making the bar an inviting spot for both alumni and current students.

The bar sets itself apart from other campus staples, offering a more traditional sit-down restaurant experience and a spacious venue, including private rooms for events.

These three bars – Maxi’s, Pub Webb, and The Peabody – serve as gathering spots where students, alumni, faculty and community members come together. Whether it’s for a casual drink, a lively event or a game-day celebration, these bars create a space where diverse groups of people can connect, share experiences and enjoy the vibrant energy of Temple’s social scene.

“You have a group of students to one side of the bar, and then you have a group of gentlemen that work for the facilities department,” De Jesus said. “It’s that mesh and that combination which is really nice to see.”