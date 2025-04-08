The “madness” of sports betting

A student argues that students should not engage in sports betting due to its predatory and addictive nature.

The NCAA Division I basketball tournament, or March Madness, began on March 16, and sports fans and students across the country watched all month long to see which team landed on top.

Not only are students watching for the love of the game, but a new level of excitement has become popular amongst the sports world: gambling.

Sports betting among college-age students is common, with nearly 60% having bet on sports, and 4% doing so daily. Additionally, due to increased risk behavior, almost 6% reported losing more than $500 in a single day, according to a May 2023 survey by the NCAA.

Mobile sports betting allows fans to place a monetary wager on the success of a team, player or event during a game, including commercials, in anticipation of a financial gain. Sports betting has shifted sports culture by fueling new forms of entertainment and, at times, financial troubles. Sports are no longer about the love of the game, they’re about hitting a parlay or the bettor’s biggest win.

Sports gambling has become increasingly accessible through the enticing and game-like features of mobile apps. College-aged students should recognize the danger of sports betting and avoid allowing these apps to enter their lives. Sports betting, especially mobile sports betting, can lead to students struggling financially and potentially developing an addiction.

Sports Betting is legal in the state of Pennsylvania, whether in person or mobile. Apps like DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet can be downloaded from any mobile device’s app store, making betting very accessible.

Retail sports betting became legal in Pennsylvania in 2017, and online sports betting began in 2019. Since then, the experience of sporting events has changed, and many viewers are joining the new trend of betting on games.

Sports betting has always been a phenomenon but has gained popularity and accessibility since the 2017 legalization, said George Diemer, a sports economist and professor in the School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management.



“Before that Supreme Court ruling, it choked off all internet sports wagering,” Diemer said. “There were still some ways of doing it, on the internet and online, but it was very difficult. Our companies are becoming more legal. They’re moving from underground economies to above-ground economies.”

A cause of students’ affinity for sports betting may be the accessibility of mobile apps and the offer of “free” money or cash rewards. Finances are tight for most college students, rent, tuition and groceries are expensive and easy money can be very useful — betting apps know this.

Sports betting apps often have advertisements paid for during televised games or as ads on other apps. This creates a newfound sports experience that many are not used to and turns shared enjoyment into an individualized experience.

Despite the accessibility and enjoyment these apps may have to offer, they can also increase the risks of addiction or even major financial loss. Students should avoid or remain cautious while mobile sports wagering, as it can significantly impact them and their finances.

David Chase occasionally sports wagers for fun, but believes it may negatively impact other college students and their financial situations.



“I’ve known people, like 21 or 22 years old, who are putting thousands of dollars on games,” said Chase, a junior communication studies major. “And that’s not an ideal way to try to make money, especially at our age with limited resources and money that we probably all have.”

Gambling addiction is a recognized mental disorder and can become an issue for younger individuals. The typical age range for college students is ages 18-22, meaning that most students don’t have a fully formed prefrontal cortex — the decision-making part of the brain. This makes taking more significant risks, like betting a large amount of money, more likely.

Sports wagering may seem harmless because of its gamelike nature, but that makes it so dangerous and appealing. It’s in the best interest of students not to use these addictive and gamified apps.

Thilo Kunkel, a professor at the School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management, believes that although sports betting can increase fan bases and activity toward sporting events, it can also have negative effects.

“I think there’s no question that sports betting can be extremely addictive,” Kunkel said. “There’s been numerous instances when people bet the house and lose the house. So particularly for younger consumers, those addictive characteristics of sports betting can be extremely detrimental to their financial future.”

Sports betting has monetized fan culture and capitalizes on what previously was a shared human experience. It’s time for student fans to consider whether there is a monetary value on every game, play or athlete, or if enjoying sports is simply about the love of the game.