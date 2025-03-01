The Temple News wins 11 2025 Keystone Media Awards

Tied for the most wins among Division I schools, The Temple News’ award-winning coverage includes on-campus pro-Palestine protests, NIL, design elements and our podcast.

The Temple News won 11 2025 Student Keystone Media Awards in the Division I category, which includes the largest student media organizations in the state. Our publication won more than it did last year, and we secured two first place awards.

Our award-winning coverage, photos, designs and podcast touched on high stakes issues that significantly impacted the Temple community during the last calendar year. Our reporting on campus protests, Temple Athletics’ relationship with NIL, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Center City arena proposal and strikes displays our commitment to upholding the mission to serve as watchdog for the Temple community.

See below for the complete list of winners.

Best Ongoing News Coverage – Second Place

On-campus Palestine protest coverage

“We want our freedom”: Palestine protesters march at Hillel Center, Charles Library

Temple students detained after engineering career fair pro-Palestine protest

Protestors released with no charges after altercation at engineering career fair protest

Council of American-Islamic Relations calls for investigation into career fair protest

Temple places Students for Justice in Palestine on interim suspension

TUPD outlines training for demonstration protocols

A year on campus since Oct. 7

By: Evelyn Blower, Allison Beck, Aubren Villasenor, Samuel O’Neal, Nurbanu Sahin, Bayleh Alexander, Samantha Morgan and Navya Nair

Best Sports Story – Honorable Mention

Thomas partners with Temple to introduce protections for Philly youth athletes

By: Ryan Mack

Best Editorial – Honorable Mention

Professors, give students Election Day off

Temple, protests are meant to be disruptive

Fry, be accessible to the Temple community

By: The Temple News’ Editorial Board

Best Column – Second Place

Students, oppose 76 Place and preserve Chinatown

By: McCaillaigh Rouse and Bradley McEntee

Best Cartoon/Graphic – First Place

The dangers of editorial boards being controlled by the wealthy

By: Juan Colon

Best Cartoon/Graphic – Honorable Mention

A new game plan: Let women enjoy sports

By: Allyson Tharp

Best News Photo – Honorable Mention

Students united will never be defeated: Temple SJP leads march through Main Campus to City Hall

By: Fernando Gaxiola

Best Photo Story – Second Place

Temple SJP demonstration met with counter protesters

By: Robert Joseph Cruz

Best Layout and Design – Second Place

2024 Basketball Preview – 11.5 issue, page 27

By: Lyndsey Griswold

Best Website – First Place

temple-news.com

longform.temple-news.com

By: TTN Staff

Best Podcast – Second Place

RePrint

By: Pablo Rouco