The Temple News wins 11 2025 Keystone Media Awards

The Temple News won 11 2025 Student Keystone Media Awards in the Division I category, which includes the largest student media organizations in the state. Our publication won more than it did last year, and we secured two first place awards.
Our award-winning coverage, photos, designs and podcast touched on high stakes issues that significantly impacted the Temple community during the last calendar year. Our reporting on campus protests, Temple Athletics’ relationship with NIL, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Center City arena proposal and strikes displays our commitment to upholding the mission to serve as watchdog for the Temple community.
See below for the complete list of winners.
Best Ongoing News Coverage – Second Place
On-campus Palestine protest coverage
“We want our freedom”: Palestine protesters march at Hillel Center, Charles Library
Temple students detained after engineering career fair pro-Palestine protest
Protestors released with no charges after altercation at engineering career fair protest
Council of American-Islamic Relations calls for investigation into career fair protest
Temple places Students for Justice in Palestine on interim suspension
TUPD outlines training for demonstration protocols
By: Evelyn Blower, Allison Beck, Aubren Villasenor, Samuel O’Neal, Nurbanu Sahin, Bayleh Alexander, Samantha Morgan and Navya Nair
Best Sports Story – Honorable Mention
Thomas partners with Temple to introduce protections for Philly youth athletes
By: Ryan Mack
Best Editorial – Honorable Mention
Professors, give students Election Day off
Temple, protests are meant to be disruptive
Fry, be accessible to the Temple community
By: The Temple News’ Editorial Board
Best Column – Second Place
Students, oppose 76 Place and preserve Chinatown
By: McCaillaigh Rouse and Bradley McEntee
Best Cartoon/Graphic – First Place
The dangers of editorial boards being controlled by the wealthy
By: Juan Colon
Best Cartoon/Graphic – Honorable Mention
A new game plan: Let women enjoy sports
By: Allyson Tharp
Best News Photo – Honorable Mention
Students united will never be defeated: Temple SJP leads march through Main Campus to City Hall
By: Fernando Gaxiola
Best Photo Story – Second Place
Temple SJP demonstration met with counter protesters
By: Robert Joseph Cruz
Best Layout and Design – Second Place
2024 Basketball Preview – 11.5 issue, page 27
By: Lyndsey Griswold
Best Website – First Place
By: TTN Staff
Best Podcast – Second Place
By: Pablo Rouco
